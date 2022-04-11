PKG Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,190.00 (PKG)

PKG Token (PKG) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PKG Token has traded up 50.4% against the US dollar. PKG Token has a market capitalization of $271,145.39 and approximately $10,190.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00043556 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,044.76 or 0.07401446 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.42 or 1.00150956 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

