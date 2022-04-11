PointsBet (OTCMKTS:PBTHF) Stock Price Down 11.4%

PointsBet Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:PBTHF – Get Rating) dropped 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 14,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 18,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.72.

PBTHF has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut PointsBet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PointsBet in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PointsBet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

PointsBet Holdings Limited provides sports, racing, and iGaming betting products and services through its cloud-based technology platform in Australia and New Jersey. The company operates through Australian Trading, Technology, and United States segments. It also engages in the provision of gaming support, pari-mutuel advanced deposit wagering, and business-to-business services, as well as in the retail sports betting and software development activities.

