Populous One Day Trading Volume Tops $355,981.00 (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded down 16.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded down 26.1% against the US dollar. One Populous coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000789 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market cap of $17.18 million and $355,981.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00034337 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.52 or 0.00103930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

