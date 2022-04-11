Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Potbelly from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Potbelly stock opened at $6.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.58 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $9.07.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.10 million. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Potbelly will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Potbelly in the third quarter valued at about $188,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 348.0% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 47,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

