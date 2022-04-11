Presearch Price Tops $0.16 (PRE)

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Presearch coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. Presearch has a total market cap of $62.43 million and $513,221.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch (CRYPTO:PRE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 coins. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io . Presearch’s official Twitter account is @PremiumCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Presearch is /r/PresearchCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform. “

