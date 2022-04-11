Principal Real Estate Income Fund (PGZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 13th

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

PGZ opened at $15.17 on Monday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $16.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.28.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $196,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 26,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 18.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,661,000 after purchasing an additional 67,464 shares in the last quarter.

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.