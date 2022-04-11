Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Now Covered by Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.60.

NYSE:PG opened at $160.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.30. Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $130.29 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $387.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total transaction of $45,166,497.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock valued at $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

