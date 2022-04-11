Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 million, a P/E ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 15.93. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 47.79% and a negative return on equity of 126.96%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 22,006 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

