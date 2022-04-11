Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $389,760.70 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $389,760.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total transaction of $374,766.70.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,510 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $387,205.00.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $366,520.00.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total transaction of $337,281.70.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $336,115.50.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $327,285.70.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $320,371.80.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $326,536.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $387,511.60.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.55. The company had a trading volume of 469,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.66. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $32.86 and a one year high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the third quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

