ProximaX (XPX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

ProximaX (XPX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. ProximaX has a market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $129,665.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProximaX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00043633 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.64 or 0.07537565 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,757.19 or 1.00036125 BTC.

ProximaX Coin Profile

ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 coins. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io . The Reddit community for ProximaX is https://reddit.com/r/ProximaXOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ProximaX is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It was developed as an extension of the Blockchain and Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) with utility services and protocols. ProximaX provides the users with crypto storage features as well as a P2P (Peer to Peer) multimedia streaming and messaging service. The ProximaX token (XPX) is a Nem-based algorithm cryptocurrency. It will be the currency used to access the platform available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ProximaX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

