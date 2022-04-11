Public Index Network Trading Down 49% This Week (PIN)

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Public Index Network has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and $2,974.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 49% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00043192 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,955.72 or 0.07479418 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,610.06 or 1.00232684 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

Public Index Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

