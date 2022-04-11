Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU) Shares Down 2.5%

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (CVE:PTU – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 289,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 840,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Purepoint Uranium Group (CVE:PTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Purepoint Uranium Group Inc, a uranium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for producing uranium in Canada. Its flagship project is the Hook Lake uranium project that covers an area of 28,683 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin, Northern Saskatchewan.

