Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXSAP) to Issue Dividend of $0.16 on April 20th

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXSAP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, April 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1615 per share on Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.
PXSAP stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.34. 2,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,918. Pyxis Tankers has a 52 week low of $10.97 and a 52 week high of $24.75.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile (Get Rating)
