Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Boosted by KeyCorp

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Landstar System in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.10. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Landstar System’s FY2022 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

LSTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.27.

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $143.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.91 and a 200 day moving average of $164.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System has a one year low of $139.12 and a one year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari purchased 2,000 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Landstar System by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,173,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,055,000 after acquiring an additional 51,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,797,000 after acquiring an additional 45,063 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,454,000 after acquiring an additional 43,001 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 732,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $131,049,000 after acquiring an additional 40,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Landstar System by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,424,000 after acquiring an additional 30,340 shares in the last quarter. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

