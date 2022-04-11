Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.65. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q3 2022 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.72 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on OVV. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Tudor Pickering increased their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$50.33.

Ovintiv stock opened at C$66.24 on Monday. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of C$26.61 and a twelve month high of C$70.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.84. The firm has a market cap of C$17.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.98%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.