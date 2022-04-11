Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) Issued By Piper Sandler

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Connect Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Connect Biopharma in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Connect Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.95.

CNTB opened at $2.87 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $7.96. Connect Biopharma has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $29.27.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Connect Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Connect Biopharma by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

