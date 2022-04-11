Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Lowered by Analyst

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amphenol in a research note issued on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Shares of APH stock opened at $73.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.96. Amphenol has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $88.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of APH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,657,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 5,807.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,958,474 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $216,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908,392 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol during the 4th quarter worth $123,354,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Amphenol by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,221,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $309,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,429 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after purchasing an additional 911,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.50%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

