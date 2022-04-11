Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Stantec Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stantec in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.63. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The company had revenue of $726.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.46 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 4.39%.

STN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Stantec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised Stantec from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $49.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.86. Stantec has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1415 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Stantec’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,549,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,894,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,877 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,644,544 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,529,000 after buying an additional 772,964 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 22.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,985,000 after buying an additional 276,068 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

