Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:BJRI)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for BJ’s Restaurants in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush decreased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.42.

BJRI opened at $24.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $572.19 million, a P/E ratio of -143.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJRI. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.