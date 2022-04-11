Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Berry Co. Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Berry in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.87 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Berry from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Berry from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

BRY stock opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $994.27 million, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 2.58. Berry has a twelve month low of $4.72 and a twelve month high of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.16.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Berry in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berry by 66.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Berry by 43.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Berry during the third quarter worth about $79,000. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

