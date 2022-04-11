Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report released on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the home improvement retailer will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.11. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.28 EPS.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LOW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.65.

LOW stock opened at $206.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.94. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.32. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

