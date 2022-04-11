Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QRVO. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Qorvo by 956.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

QRVO opened at $114.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $111.74 and a one year high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on QRVO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.96.

Qorvo Profile (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.