Quadrant Capital Group LLC Acquires 667 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of COLD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 672.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,558 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 221.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after acquiring an additional 226,443 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,052,000 after acquiring an additional 328,355 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 308,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,009,000 after acquiring an additional 79,009 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 292,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after acquiring an additional 6,740 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $247,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

COLD stock opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The business had revenue of $716.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -733.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on COLD shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

