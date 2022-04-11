Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 1,045 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Heritage Commerce were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 8.7% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 10.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HTBK. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $11.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $665.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.10. Heritage Commerce Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $12.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.92 million during the quarter. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 65.00%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 9,119 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $111,616.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack W. Conner sold 3,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $37,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

