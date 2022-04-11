Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $54,000 Stock Holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $56,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 7.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 13.73%. Research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

ITUB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

