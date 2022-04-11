Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $73,000 Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 560,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,875,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $7,619,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $302,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $2,824,123.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,890 shares of company stock valued at $27,336,818. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $194.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.02. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.03 and a twelve month high of $196.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.94 and a 200-day moving average of $170.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $253.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.22.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

