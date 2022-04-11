Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 19,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $666,310.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $582,277.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,226,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,169,753. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Baker Hughes from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.05.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

