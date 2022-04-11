Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 48.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENPH. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Guggenheim raised Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.39.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total transaction of $5,167,439.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $195.14 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.32 and a beta of 1.27.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.