Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huazhu Group by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 49.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTHT. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huazhu Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.35.

NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $32.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.63. Huazhu Group Limited has a 52 week low of $21.98 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.55). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Huazhu Group (Get Rating)

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

