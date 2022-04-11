Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) by 101.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BancFirst were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 13.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $1,640,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:BANF opened at $81.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.43. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $84.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that BancFirst Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

