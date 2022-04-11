Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.415 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Quaker Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 18.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Quaker Chemical to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $164.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $187.99 and its 200 day moving average is $219.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Quaker Chemical has a 52-week low of $163.91 and a 52-week high of $276.60.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $447.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.69 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,036,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 66,905 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 38,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Quaker Chemical from $305.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Houghton is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

