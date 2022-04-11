QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,212 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares in the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,000. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 179,512 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,154,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total transaction of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $153.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.22.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.36%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.56.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

