Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.88.

Get Qualys alerts:

QLYS opened at $138.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 77.17 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys has a 52 week low of $92.00 and a 52 week high of $145.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.85.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $1,203,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 40.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 90.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 33.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.