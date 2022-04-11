QuarkChain (QKC) Price Tops $0.0214 on Exchanges

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $137.15 million and $44.86 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuarkChain has traded 12% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0214 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

