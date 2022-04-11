Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 4,297 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PNFP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,301,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,448 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48,693.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 487,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 486,938 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $33,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $25,727,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,941,000 after acquiring an additional 229,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $306,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $767,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $1,911,763. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $85.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $111.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.85.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $339.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.15 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 13.02%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

