Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $3.54 Million Position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 148,662 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 13.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,251,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,424,000 after acquiring an additional 145,052 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 659.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,461,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 80.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 126,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 56,775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 301,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 310,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $28.62 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.92 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is presently 151.41%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

