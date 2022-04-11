Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR – Get Rating) by 208.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in HeadHunter Group were worth $3,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group by 126.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 86,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 48,072 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $29,668,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 100,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HHR opened at $15.03 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.80. The stock has a market cap of $761.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.14. HeadHunter Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from HeadHunter Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.55. HeadHunter Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.35%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HeadHunter Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered HeadHunter Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

