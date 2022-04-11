Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,174 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 388.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $81.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.08, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.89 and a 52-week high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.77.

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.03 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.17.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

