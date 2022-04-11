Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 5,734 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,734 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $229,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

BATS REM opened at $31.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.69.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.