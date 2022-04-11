Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $2.99 Million Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 164,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 67.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,751,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,357,000 after purchasing an additional 33,352,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 103.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,194,000 after acquiring an additional 9,239,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 24.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,374,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,684,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,296 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 77.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,335,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557,634 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1,519.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,959,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,547,000 after acquiring an additional 12,159,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $12.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.04 and a beta of 5.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 194,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $2,068,956.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 79,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $890,511.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,256 shares of company stock worth $4,365,373. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

