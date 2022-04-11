Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $3.79 Million Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 127,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Ozon by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ozon by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Ozon by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OZON opened at $11.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $67.85.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OZON shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

About Ozon

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

