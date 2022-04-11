Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGX. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.58.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $125.69 and a 12 month high of $174.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.59.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 16.97%.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total value of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,689,266,000 after buying an additional 806,359 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,245,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,080,572,000 after buying an additional 144,251 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,480,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $459,317,000 after purchasing an additional 141,643 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,561,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $442,198,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,186,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,329,000 after purchasing an additional 29,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

