Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys New Shares in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,505 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $133.25 on Monday. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $184.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $198.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novanta in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

