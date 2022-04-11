Raymond James Trust N.A. Cuts Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,428 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 8,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NSA opened at $64.15 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $40.90 and a 1 year high of $70.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

