Raymond James Trust N.A. Lowers Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 288.7% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $205,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total value of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $98.25 on Monday. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.39 and a 200 day moving average of $108.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

