Raymond James Trust N.A. Makes New $238,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LAMR. StockNews.com began coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lamar Advertising in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

LAMR opened at $113.37 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.77 and a 200 day moving average of $114.23. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $94.56 and a 52-week high of $124.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

About Lamar Advertising (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.