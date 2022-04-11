Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases New Shares in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCAT. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 65,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 144,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after buying an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 85,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.97. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $22.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

