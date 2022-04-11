Raymond James Trust N.A. Purchases Shares of 3,190 WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in WPP by 16.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,421,000 after buying an additional 92,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WPP by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 464,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in WPP by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of WPP during the third quarter valued at $6,524,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WPP by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 94,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,137,000 after purchasing an additional 33,090 shares in the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WPP from GBX 1,155 ($15.15) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $764.00.

WPP stock opened at $64.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.46. WPP plc has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.2505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87. This represents a yield of 3%.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

