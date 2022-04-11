Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,064 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 297,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,604,000 after purchasing an additional 101,834 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $2,021,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.40 and a twelve month high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 9.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

