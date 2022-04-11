Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 713 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,007 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Masco were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCF Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 112,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $1,045,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 4th quarter worth $2,731,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Masco by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,882 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 43,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $2,662,881.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total transaction of $749,931.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,842 shares of company stock worth $5,990,173 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.67 on Monday. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). Masco had a return on equity of 856.22% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

Masco Profile (Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.